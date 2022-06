Plans to more than double the size of Halligan Reservoir in Fort Collins have taken a lot longer and are far more expensive than the city had planned. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to release its final Environmental Impact Statement for the project next year – with a final decision a year or two after that The city had anticipated it would take up to five years to get a federal sign-off. It took 16 years. Estimates now show the project will now cost at least $150 million – that’s quadruple what they had predicted, according to the Coloradokan. If the feds stick to their above timeline, construction is still years away from beginning with it slated to start sometime in 2026. The city seeks to expand the reservoir to more than 14,000-acre feet and rebuild and raise the existing damn on the North Fork of the Poudre River by 25 feet. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO