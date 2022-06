The labor shortage hits Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports the city is being forced to reduce hours or close city pools and parks one day a week. The city’s director of recreation said, at times, they can’t safely staff facilities. Some of the schedule changes include the Northside Aztlan Community Center in north Fort Collins will be closed Sundays; the Mulberry Pool will close Sunday and Tuesday and have reduced hours all other days. The Foothills Activity Center will close Saturday, and the senior center will close at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. There’s no changes in scheduling for City Park Pool, EPIC, or The Farm at Lee Martinez Park. For details on schedule changes, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO