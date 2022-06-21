ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Two Huntington Residents Sentenced to Prison for Roles in Multi-State Drug Ring

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVk7S_0gHsTDDq00

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Huntington residents were sentenced to prison today for federal drug crimes. Erica Antoinette Kirker, 35, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, was sentenced to two years of prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 5, 2021, Kirker possessed approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 grams of fentanyl, and over $84,000 in cash at her Third Avenue residence. Kirker admitted to placing the items in a vehicle and parking the vehicle in a parking garage in downtown Huntington. Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle on that date and seized the methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cash. Kirker admitted that she intended to sell the drugs and that the currency constituted proceeds from prior drug sales. Kirker pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Johnson admitted that on June 5, 2021, he used a telephone to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington. Johnson admitted that he was contacted and enlisted by the co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram quantities of cocaine. During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the cocaine to prospective purchasers. Johnson pleaded guilty to using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Kirker and Johnson are among 18 indicted individuals who have all pleaded guilty after a long-term investigation disrupted a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) that had distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force. The Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force consists of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Hurricane Police Department and the Marshall University Police Department with support from the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West. The Ohio Highway Patrol, the Kentucky State Police, and the FBI and DEA in Columbus, Ohio also assisted in the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences. Assistant U

Comments / 2

Related
Lootpress

Logan County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Pamela Sue Gillman, 52, sold fentanyl and heroin...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ian Wyatt Justice, 20, of Huntington, was sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested after deputies seize 22lbs of marijuana, over 3K pills

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Logan County, West Virginia, after deputies found a total of approximately 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 3,200 pills among their homes. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrived at a home on Nighbert Avenue […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
wchsnetwork.com

Inmate enters guilty plea related to jail killing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A South Central Regional Jail inmate accused of killing another inmate in 2018 has admitted to beating the person to death. Nathan Smith of Elkview entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge on Thursday related to the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Craig. According to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dea#Fbi#Prison#Drugs
WDVM 25

Kanawha County man indicted for attempted murder

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man accused in a Kanawha County shooting that happened in April 2022 has now been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder. Brett Peters, 39, was indicted in by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Derrick Evans sentenced to three months in prison

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Former West Virginia State lawmaker Derrick Evans has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The Judge says he will also be on supervised release following his prison sentence. He will have to pay restitution. During...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mountain-topmedia.com

Logan woman accused of fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Logan County woman has been charged with wire fraud, after being accuse of fraudulently obtaining pandemic loans. Alexis Ransom is charged in federal court. According to court records, Ransom submitted false applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans to the Small Business Administration for businesses she claimed to operate. Authorities say those businesses, named Renae’s Fashion Consulting and Mommy and Me Boutique, either did not exist or did not produce enough income to qualify for the loans.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Ohio Inmate Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death

Ohio inmate charged in overdose deathSCDN photo archives. Police say an Ohio man with a long arrest record smuggled fentanyl into his cell at a county jail and then left the drugs behind for his cellmates when he got out on bail. His three cellmates overdosed on the drugs, and one of them died.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

West Virginia Teen Indicted in Family Murders of Mother, Stepfather, and Two Younger Brothers

An 18-year-old accused of committing the quadruple murder of family members in West Virginia now faces an indictment, a court staffer confirmed to Law&Crime. Gavin Blane Smith is the teen who allegedly shot his mother Risa Mae Saunders, 39, stepfather Daniel Dale Long, 37, younger brother Gage Ripley, 12, and younger brother Jameson Long, 3, to death at their home in the community of Elkview.
ELKVIEW, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days. Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer in June signed a plea agreement Monday in Greenup County, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart. Jonathan Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and accepted a life sentence. Smithers is accused of shooting...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Louisa woman gets 30 days in jail in federal tax case

ASHLAND — A Louisa woman who pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of attempting to evade or defeat tax was sentenced June 13.Tammie Klein, who was the office manager and bookkeeper for Family Practice of Louisa and Recovery of Louisa, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $400,870 in restitution for filing false tax forms for the businesses, owned by her husband, for 2015, 2016, and 2017.Klein filed “false Forms 4828, Applications for Automatic Extension of Time To File a U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, where she listed the estimated joint tax responsibility for her and her husband owed at far less than what was actually owed for each year, underreporting the actual tax due and owed by $400,870 for the three tax years,” her plea agreement says. “Although she filed Applications for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, she failed to file an actual tax return, or the full amount of taxes owed, for those years.”The agreement said she and her husband had a tax obligation for 2015 of $147,884.00, but she listed the estimated joint tax responsibility for her and her husband as $30,000.00, underreporting the actual tax due and owed by $117,884.00.“Tammie Klein acted willfully in her conduct when she underreported, and failed to pay, the taxes owed,” the agreement says.
LOUISA, KY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy