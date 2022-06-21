Two Huntington Residents Sentenced to Prison for Roles in Multi-State Drug Ring

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Huntington residents were sentenced to prison today for federal drug crimes. Erica Antoinette Kirker, 35, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, was sentenced to two years of prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 5, 2021, Kirker possessed approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 grams of fentanyl, and over $84,000 in cash at her Third Avenue residence. Kirker admitted to placing the items in a vehicle and parking the vehicle in a parking garage in downtown Huntington. Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle on that date and seized the methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cash. Kirker admitted that she intended to sell the drugs and that the currency constituted proceeds from prior drug sales. Kirker pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Johnson admitted that on June 5, 2021, he used a telephone to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington. Johnson admitted that he was contacted and enlisted by the co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram quantities of cocaine. During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the cocaine to prospective purchasers. Johnson pleaded guilty to using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Kirker and Johnson are among 18 indicted individuals who have all pleaded guilty after a long-term investigation disrupted a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) that had distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force. The Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force consists of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Hurricane Police Department and the Marshall University Police Department with support from the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West. The Ohio Highway Patrol, the Kentucky State Police, and the FBI and DEA in Columbus, Ohio also assisted in the investigation.

