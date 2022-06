Arguably the most physically imposing player in this class is officially off the board. Memphis center Jaren Duren was taken No. 13 overall by the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in the 2022 NBA Draft after a complicated trade went down. After being taken by the Charlotte Hornets, Duren was traded to the New York Knicks. […] The post Pistons get No. 13 pick Jalen Duren after bonkers trade in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO