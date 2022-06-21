Florida State connects with the kids at summer youth camp

There is something special about learning from your idols, and for kids who cheer for the Florida State football team, that came true Monday night. Hundreds of kids from second through the eighth grade learned skills of the game from head coach Mike Norvell, his coaching staff, and even some of the players themselves.

"This is one of my favorite camps that we do," said Norvell. "It's an opportunity to be out here with the future."

The future of Seminole football, learned from the Seminoles themselves on Monday night. A chance for kids to test their skills in front of coaches and players was too cool to pass up.

"I see them on TV, and now I'm seeing them in real life," said nine year old Jamison Washington.

"It was a lot of fun, and I have a new respect for them now," added Seth Mildenberger, who is 11.

It was a night of fun for the kids, and the coaches too.

"We talk about the core values of our program, service, sacrifice and respect," said Norvell. "That's what tonight is about."

Sharing the game they love with others.

"I learned power with the hands, you want to go up," said Mildenberger.

"I learned you should do that, when you're in front," added seven year old camper Aden Ryan.

"You see the passion and the joy of learning something new, of being able to have fun playing football," said Norvell. "It's one of my favorite days of the year. It's just a great night for all of us who got to be a part of this great camp."

A camp for future Noles, and enjoyed by the ones wearing Garnet and Gold now. To see future Florida State football camps, click here.