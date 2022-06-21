ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

2022 WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year: Karley Yergler

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCQyj_0gHsSjJB00

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Even when Karley Yergler doubted herself, she always had people in her corner knowing what she could do on the pitching mound.

“They’re at pretty much every single game and that they never want to miss it,” Yergler said. “I know it probably killed my dad when he had to miss a game. It’s so amazing all the support I get from them. I love it so much.”

Mahomet-Seymour senior Karley Yergler had a breakout senior season, pitching a perfect game in the Sectional Semifinal against Springfield with an ERA under one for the season. The Parkland College commit brought her team to 4th place in 3A, the best finish in school history.

“This winter I definitely worked a lot more with my pitching coach Cory [Haines] than I have in the past,” Yergler said. “Also, I just competed at a different level this past summer.”

“She’s special and I knew there was something special about her,” Haines said. “We just worked and I worked her until I didn’t think she could take it anymore and we worked a little harder and we just kept going, never back down, never batting an eye, or anything. So we worked hard to get here.”

Her career started when Karley asked to start pitching at 9 years old, and her dad helped her reach her dreams from behind the plate.

“Up until 14U he was able to catch me,” Yergler said. “And then I started hurting him so every once in a while if I couldn’t find a catcher he’d have to catch and he’d have to get in like full gear for him to be able to catch me.”

“I always saw the potential there,” Paul Yergler said. “Even when it sometimes didn’t show up on the field, we knew it was there.”

Since then, the elder Yergler has hardly ever missed a game or practice.

“If I have to get up at two in the morning or three in the morning to start my day a little earlier, that’s what I did,” Paul said.

“He has been to every single pitching practice he’s been able to make it to. He will show up in his work clothes just to be at either my games or my practices,” Yergler said. “He is always right there next to my pitching coach hearing everything he says so that when my pitching coach isn’t there then he can help me out.”

Yergler’s parents said they’ll still be at every game as the WCIA 3 Player of the Year won’t be playing too far away.

PREVIOUS WCIA3 SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:

2022: Karley Yergler, Mahomet-Seymour

2021: Makenzie Brown, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

2020: None, COVID-19

2019: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2018: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2017: Bailey Dowling, St. Joseph-Ogden

2016: Anna Watson, Tuscola

2015: Maddie Poulter, St. Joseph-Ogden

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Coach Shep looks to retire with another state championship

DANVILLE (WCIA) — With more than 300 wins with Danville Post 210, Allan Shepherd is the winningest coach in the history of the program. Expectations for his 2022 team are high with the state tournament more than a month away and there’s even more reason to want to win it, with this being Shepherd’s last […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

2022 WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year: Blake Wolters

It wasn’t that long ago Blake Wolters was learning how to play baseball at the annual Mahomet-Seymour summer camp. Now, the Bulldogs’ best pitcher is teaching the game to the next generation, or are they schooling him? “It’s just how it goes some days, ya know,” Blake Wolters said. “Some days your stuff’s not on.” […]
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahomet, IL
Mahomet, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Special Olympics Illinois wraps up

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Special Olympics Illinois summer games officially came to a close on Sunday in Bloomington-Normal. The three-day event made it’s in-person comeback after being inactive for two years. Dave Breen, President and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois, said the turnout was amazing, with 2500 athletes, 1000 coaches and 1500 volunteers. He […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Eastern Illinois to play Alabama in 2025

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football will be making a trip to one of the hallowed grounds of the game to play Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2025, a team spokesperson confirmed to WCIA Monday. As part of the contract, the Panthers have a $560,000 guarantee for playing in the game. It is tentatively scheduled […]
CHARLESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Mahomet Seymour#Parkland College
WCIA

U of I Girl’s Astronomy Summer Camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Girl’s Astronomy Summer Camp is back. Through this program high school students get the opportunity to learn all things space and stars. The 10th through 12th graders learn coding, research with an astrophysicist and participate in a night-time observation. Anyone could go to the camp, but the focus was really on teenager girls.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Midwest Scuba Center making a splash

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian caught up with the team at Midwest Scuba Center on what they’re doing to make Illinois a scuba diving destination. We meet the owner, Alex Gentner, on how is passion is fueling his career!. Midwest Scuba Center provides Scuba Diving. Water sports swim gear, boaters...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Boom Boom Boys leading off Tolono Fun Days Festival Parade

The famous Boom Boom Boys are the Grand Marshals of this year’s Tolono Fun Days Festival Parade! CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian shares the history of the Boom Boom Boys with Damian Donberger and Denny Davis! They’re part of a stacked weekend of fun! Committee member, Diane Ducey, and Tolono Fire Chief, Chris Humer, share all you can look forward to!
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

Tolono Fun Days kicks off Friday

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Tolono Fun Days is coming up this weekend. The annual event kicks off June 24 and runs through June 25. This year’s theme is “Throwback.” There is a salute to the grand marshals, “The Boom Boom Boys.” 2022 Tolono FunDays by Neil Street on Scribd The fun starts Friday night with […]
TOLONO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Champaign County Freedom Celebration 2022

FREEDOOM CELEBRATION YOUTH RUN AND 5K RUN AND WALK. 2022 Champaign County Freedom Celebration in partnership with the Champaign Urbana Jaycees. After many years of helping in smaller rolls the Champaign Urbana Jaycees are partnering with us on this year’s Parade. The CU Jaycees are a social, leadership development and community service organization, dedicated to providing opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, to get involved in the local community and to have fun. To find out more about the CU Jaycees visit their website at cujaycees.com.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Celebrate the Fourth with the Danville Boat Club

The Danville Boat Club was organized in 1937 as a social club. We have parties and events throughout the year. We have 44 boat slips for members only. We invite people who like to socialize and have a good time and maybe boat a little to come check us out we are always looking for new members. You don’t have to have a boat to be a member, and you must be a member to rent a slip. We have a lot for storing your boat or trailer.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Big Buford’s summer menu favorites & big raffle

Big Buford’s summer menu favorites and big raffle!. Big Bufords is open Tuesday – Sunday 11:00am-10:00pm except Sunday from 11:00am-6:00pm. Easy to find right off I57 at the Arcola exit behind Phillips 66. Giving away a 2004 Harley Davidson fatboy. Enter to win daily at the bar or...
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

U of I Summer Band hosting concert on Quad

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Summer Band will continue a longtime tradition this Thursday when they perform on the Quad at 7 p.m. The Twilight Concert series has been held every summer for 110 years. This year’s Summer Band consists of more than 80 students, alumni and community musicians under the direction […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Deer rescued after trapped on field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they were part of a wild rescue Wednesday. In a Facebook post, officers said they helped Champaign County Animal Control get a deer off of the Champaign Centennial Soccer field. The deer was seen leaping across the field trying to get out of the enclosed area. “After leaving […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Inside look at Central HS renovations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the final summer of renovations for Central High School and students are in for some impressive changes to the campus. The $102.7 million construction started in 2018 following Champaign School District’s $183 million referendum. Elizabeth Stegmaier, Director of Capitol Projects and Planning, gave us a tour and overview of the changes made to the building.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy