Los Angeles, CA

Rams Free Agent Odell Beckham: Out Until November?

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruODE_0gHsSZQn00

As expected, Odell Beckham Jr. will have a long road to recovery.

After suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was expected to miss extensive time in 2022. He underwent surgery not long after the injury, and hoped to be on a roster by the start of training camp.

However, the timetable of his return could limit his market and his value in terms of reaching a deal.

And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler during an episode of "Get Up", that timetable looks to be set of October or November.

“Beckham could take his time here because talking to teams, they don’t expect Beckham to be healthy until October or maybe even November, as far as ‘full-go’ back from that ACL,” Fowler said. “So Beckham can take his time, maybe even wait until the first couple of weeks of the season, see who’s hot, who needs a receiver. He will likely go to a contender.”

This marks the second ACL tear for Beckham since being drafted in 2014. What's interesting is that according to Rappaport, the surgery performed while Beckham was with the Cleveland Browns actually might have limited his play over the past year due to a botched procedure.

Beckham shined as the Rams' No. 2 receiver opposite Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp in eight games following his release from Cleveland. He became a go-to name for quarterback Matthew Stafford, recording six touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line.

Rams' general manager Les Snead told reporters following the 23-20 win that the team would look at retaining Beckham despite the injury. Projected to return late into the season, Snead said Beckham would serve as having a "fresh set of legs" before a postseason push.

Since those comments, Los Angeles signed receiver Allen Robinson , traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans and added linebacker Bobby Wagner .

However, the team remains hopeful that Beckham will find his way back to Los Angeles.

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

