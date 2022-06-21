ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CPW loses eyes on North Park wolfpack

1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Parks and Wildlife now have no eyes on the North Park wolfpack. The last working GPS collar on one of the wolves...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Large Buck With CWD Gets Antlers Lodged Into The Ground When Bizarre Backflip Goes Wrong

Sometimes it is a little sad to see these things when you know the animal is suffering, but it is crazy to see how these things affect them. Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD is a disease members of the deer family can get that is running rampant through North America right now. It affects their neurological system making them make poor decisions and doing things they normally wouldn’t.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Wolves#Wolfpack#Cpw#Coloradoan
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Daily South

Who Else Remembers Their Southern Grandpa Keeping a Gas Station Notebook in the Car?

Now that the world has evolved into one big technological megacosm, we can often forget about the time before smartphones, Netflix, and online banking existed. That is, until we're hit with memories of our mothers using a telephone attached to the wall or balancing a checkbook by hand. Amongst those vague recollections of a simpler era is a somewhat perplexing practice known as the gas station notebook. If you don't remember it, let us paint the picture.
CARS
UPI News

Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway

June 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Alberta highway captured video when she came across an unusual traffic hazard: a bison running loose in the roadway. Keira Boutilier said she was on her way to visit friends in Stony Plain on Wednesday when she spotted a large animal on Highway 16, near Highway 779.
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Wolf culls change hunting habits and help caribou conservation

My first near-wolf experience was in a forestry cutblock. I heard the wolf’s howl rise like a ghostly siren. I couldn’t see the wolf because it was obscured by dense regrowing aspen saplings in a previously harvested stand. In Canada’s boreal forest, wolves have to adjust to the widespread landscape changes left by petroleum extraction and forestry. Being smart, wolves have turned these new human-made landscapes to their advantage. Mature forest is replaced by young forests, which provide attractive environments for invading white-tailed deer, bolstering wolf populations. Wolves respond to changing environments in the north by adapting to available prey. Boreal...
ANIMALS
CBS News

As the Colorado River fades, biologists are racing to save ancient fish from predators — including "public enemy number one"

Barrett Friesen steers a motorboat toward the shore of Lake Powell, with the Glen Canyon Dam towering overhead. Pale "bathtub rings" line the canyon's rocky face, starkly illustrating how water levels have slumped in the second-largest U.S. reservoir amid rising demand and a multi-year drought. The Utah State University graduate...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy