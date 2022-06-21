ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody At Gunpoint Near 14 Freeway

By Jade Aubuchon
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial...

CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect taken into custody in Lakewood following brief pursuit, standoff

A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning. The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton. As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex. At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LAKEWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Detectives Search For Identity Of Credit Card Thief

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for information leading to the arrest of a petty theft suspect who used a stolen credit card to make hundreds of dollars worth of purchases. On Sunday, May 29, a male suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
