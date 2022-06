LCM (50-meter format) World Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Championship Record: 3:38.56, United States – 2017 World Championships. In the finals of the mixed medley relay, United States dominated the rest of the field, winning the race in a time of 3:38.79 and being 2.55 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Australia. The victory was a redemption for the U.S., as last year at the Olympics, they finished fifth and failed to make the podium due to poor lineup decisions. Today, they seemed to have figured things out, going with a male-male-female-female lineup. And while that order is considered to be the ideal order of a mixed medley relay, it was the first time since 2015 that the U.S. has implemented it in the finals of this relay.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO