Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Dodge; Washington; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin Southeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hustisford, or 8 miles southwest of Hartford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Hartford, Sussex, Jackson, Slinger, Germantown, Lisbon, Merton, Newburg, Lannon, Richfield, Ashippun, Rubicon, Lebanon, Woodland, Neosho, Mapleton and North Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO