Shasta County, CA

Shasta County board rejects Pride Month proclamation in reversal from last year

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

A proclamation commemorating a month for one community cause or another usually doesn't bring an hour of divisive discussion before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors.

But it did on Tuesday when supervisors were asked to approve a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. A motion to OK June as Pride Month failed on a 2-2 tie vote with board Chairman Les Baugh absent.

A follow-up motion by Supervisor Mary Rickert to reconsider Pride Month at the next board meeting also failed on a 2-2 tie vote.

Supervisors Patrick Jones, serving as chairman in place of Baugh, and Tim Garman voted against the proclamation while Supervisors Joe Chimenti voted in favor with Rickert.

Last year, the board — on a 3-2 vote — approved designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Last year Leonard Moty was on the board and was in favor. This time, Garman has since replaced Moty in a recall election and Garman voted no. Baugh and Jones were in the minority last year.

About 10 people from Tuesday's audience spoke in favor of the proclamation while about five were against it.

One speaker named Jennifer, who spoke in favor of the proclamation, said Baugh is her father. Last year, in a Record Searchlight article on the vote, Baugh said that as a "man of God and a pastor" he was not in a position to judge people who identify as gay, lesbian or transgender. He said last year the board should not "proclaim sexuality."

"No one is asking him to proclaim sexuality. That's an individual choice for each person to make but they have to have a safe place to do so," Jennifer said. "You're all being asked to be a part of granting that safe space," she said.

Several speakers who were against the proclamation invoked interpretations of the Christian religion as reasons why the board should reject it.

Another speaker, Lee Macy, said a "no" vote by the board would set an anti-welcoming tone.

"A board rejection of this year's resolution will send the message to the people of Shasta County and beyond that our county does not support the rights of many of its residents to feel valued and safe in our community," Macy said.

A man who gave his name as Robert said last year after Pride Month was declared, he received no response from the board when he requested that the board honor an Italian-American month and Columbus Day.

A speaker named Penny, who said she loves her gay friends, wondered why the board recently set aside just one day to recognize elder abuse while a whole month was being sought for the Pride proclamation.

"Seniors are just as important as everyone else," she said.

What is the history behind Pride Month? How the LGBTQ celebration came to be

A speaker named Roberta said she came to speak as a mother and described how she was afraid for her daughter, Jessica Wuerth of the NorCal OUTreach Project, who spoke before the board on behalf of the project in favor of the proclamation.

"There's all this hate in our country right now. Can't we just come together and just love each other?" she said. "These people are not asking you to let them walk around and be like, "I'm gay. I'm gay. I'm gay. I'm gay.

"They're asking for the same rights every one of us has when we walk down the street, to be able to hold their wife's hand, to be able to hold their husband's hand, to love each other, to hold down a job and not be assaulted on the streets."

Jim Burnett said he opposed the proclamation, but that he opposes most proclamations of this sort.

"I'm the guy that thinks we have better things to do than to say this is senior month, this is dog-and-pony month, this is this month, this is that month. I say get rid of it all and just celebrate each other, protect each other, celebrate each other and let's stop with the rancor that divides us."

Garman gave a similar reason for voting no.

"I feel like I want to support a resolution that includes all of our society, not just a portion of it ... something that is going to divide us, I'm not going to be interested in supporting," Garman said.

Chimenti said he represents everyone in Shasta County, not just those in his district, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual preference or religion.

"We accept everyone and I do believe that is the role of government, that it is to create a culture of acceptance, respect for all citizens," he said.

Rickert said she believes in equality and equal rights under the Constitution.

"They're my constituents and I don't look at them any differently than all my constituents," she said.

Jones said the proclamation was a difficult subject and he, too, respects everyone's constitutional rights but that everyone has their own views.

"I will fight very hard for everyone's constitutional rights but my position is not going to change on this issue with respect to sexual orientation," Jones said.

Baugh didn't immediately return a request for comment about Tuesday's board meeting.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

Comments / 4

JR
2d ago

Why should there b pride month anyway? Seems like every group has some kind of pride month-except We The People who work, pay tons of taxes, raise our families, go to church and live quiet lives🍀🤩🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
