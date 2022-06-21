ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate gun bill includes mental health funding, enhanced background checks, closes boyfriend loophole

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday revealed sweeping gun reform legislation that, if passed, could end decades of partisan gridlock and inaction on the issue.

"Today, we finalized bipartisan, commonsense legislation to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. said in a joint statement.

They also reiterated a point Republicans have pushed since the beginning of negotiations: "Our legislation will save lives and will not infringe on any law-abiding American’s Second Amendment rights."

An "enhanced review process" for young gun buyers included in the bill would require an investigative period to examine juvenile and mental health records before buyers under 21 could purchase a firearm.

The bill would also close the "boyfriend loophole," a legislative gray space that leaves some women vulnerable to gun-related domestic violence.

People convicted of domestic violence, or who are subject to a domestic violence restraining order, can't purchase firearms under the current law. But that law only applies if the abuser is a spouse, ex-spouse, co-parent or someone with whom the victim has lived. Women who don't live with their partners aren't protected from them under existing law.

The bill could be the most significant gun control legislation in three decades.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday evening that he supports the legislation – a move that could provide a path for other Republicans to back the bipartisan push.

McConnell directed Texas Sen. John Cornyn to work with Democratic senators to find an "outcome that's directly related to the problem" of gun violence shortly after the May 24 mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school that left 21 dead.

Cornyn, Murphy, Tillis and Sinema led the bipartisan talks. It's the first breakthrough on gun control in 30 years, according to Murphy.

But the battle for comprehensive gun reform isn't won yet. The bill will soon be up for debate in the Senate first and then the House.

The Senate intends to put the bill on the floor this week, according to Murphy.

Congress leaves Friday for a two-week recess. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Tuesday she didn't anticipate the House would stay in session longer to vote on the Senate's legislation.

At least 10 Senate Republicans support the bill, eliminating the possibility of a Republican filibuster, which makes the effort likely to pass the upper chamber. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., supports the bill and on June 5 told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he hopes to sway a large chunk of the Republican conference in support of the final package.

Though the measure may meet some resistance in the House, it's likely to pass there, too.

"While more is needed, this package will take steps to save lives," Pelosi said in a June 12 statement .

Contributing: Candy Woodall, David Jackson

J BOY
2d ago

And taking GUNS away from law abiding citizens and letting criminals run free to attack anyone they want. This law protects criminals. The democrat base.

Jerry N Teresa Gross
2d ago

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.. looks like infringement to me

John B.......
2d ago

in my opinion. This bill, from what I've seen, does NOTHING to address Uvalde. NOTHING. It merely attacks firearms owners for no reason. Not one thing in this to address, or prevent what happened at Uvalde. Just a blatant firearms attack. This bill is also highly discriminatory. It's riddled with unreasonable infringements, that are highly illegal.

