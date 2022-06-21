ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Fire power: How this California camp empowers teenage girls to be firefighters

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

This week, teenage girls are gathering on college campuses in Redding and San Luis Obispo to learn from women what it takes to be a firefighter.

Activities at Camp Cinder — hosted by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection — are designed to help young women build confidence and encourage them to enter firefighting fields.

"Firefighting is a male dominated profession,” said Suzi Brady, instructor and spokeswoman for the Redding camp. “We want to show young women that if they set their mind to it, they can do it. They can be firefighters or whatever (they want to be)."

Women firefighters from across the state — including those working for Cal Fire, the Redding Fire Department and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office — are donating their time to teach in the camps, said Brady, a fire prevention specialist and Cal Fire information officer from Yreka. They teach the girls team building and cooperation techniques, helicopter operations, how to fight fires and how to handle firefighting equipment.

Cal Fire selected 31 girls ages 14 to 18 from more than 200 applicants to attend the Northern California Camp Cinder at Shasta College in Redding. They arrived Monday from as far as Santa Clara and the Oregon border, Brady said. Some of the girls are junior firefighters, but many have no previous firefighting experience.

Another 22 girls will attend the Southern California camp at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo from Wednesday through Sunday, Camp Cinder Director Eva Grady said.

On Monday, Redding campers received their gear and broke into five squads of five to seven people, Brady said, each with a squad leader and assistant.

One of the first things campers learn is self-care: How to stay hydrated, eat right and get enough rest, she said. They also learned how to use a breathing mask and air tank.

On Tuesday, campers learned how to lay hose, cut handline, how firefighters fight blazes from the air and how they launch a mobile attack — a quick initial effort to snuff out a fire.

Other training planned includes water rescue techniques and auto extrication — how to use the "jaws of life" on a vehicle to rescue people, Brady said. Campers also learn stress relief techniques and yoga.

As fire seasons worsen throughout the Western United States, demand for firefighters is increasing, according to Cal Fire.

Recruiting more women could help fill those boots, Brady said. “This is our future that we have right here," she said of the campers.

Cal Fire employs 9,700 people, Brady said. Only 6% of Cal Fire firefighters are women.

Camps could spread statewide

This is the first year Camp Cinder hosted a camp in Redding as well as in San Luis Obispo, Grady said.

Camp Cinder is the brainchild of six women, all Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo firefighters, Grady said. The 18 girls who attended the first camp in 2014 mostly were from the San Luis Obispo area.

Camp coordinators covered costs with community donations in 2014 and 2015, but the money ran out in 2016, Grady said.

In 2020, Cal Fire approached Grady about sponsoring the camp, but canceled the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that Cal Fire is sponsoring the camps, more Camp Cinders could open at other venues throughout California, she said.

The camp's mission is "to provide young women a safe, dynamic, interactive and challenging environment to gain strength, knowledge and confidence in their ability to excel in the profession of firefighting and beyond," according to Cal Fire .

Girls interested in applying for the 2023 camp, can go to fire.ca.gov/camp-cinder for more information.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Fire power: How this California camp empowers teenage girls to be firefighters

