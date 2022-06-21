An honorable man shows us the 'tragic parody' of Trump extremism still plaguing GOP

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers appeared before the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday like an honorable ghost of Republican politicians past. He spoke humbly, with tears in his eyes, about former President Donald Trump's appalling effort to push him to violate his oath of office and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Bowers testified that he never received evidence of voter fraud from Trump’s attorneys, and said he finally told Rudy Giuliani: "You are asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath ." He called the whole mess "a tragic parody."

With many Republican politicians and pundits still touting Trump's ludicrous lie that the 2020 election was rigged, it felt almost retro to see a conservative public servant openly display such dignity.

Before Tuesday’s hearing began, in his predictably loutish way, Trump released a statement labeling Bowers a "RINO," or Republican In Name Only. Trump claimed Bowers had told him the election "was rigged," something Bowers flatly denied as false during the hearing. The difference, of course, is that Bowers made his statement under oath, while Trump issued his from the moral-free fever swamp of his own lies.

Violence is part of the MAGA recipe

The RINO label coming from the former president was particularly disturbing given a recent political ad from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens of Missouri. The violently stupid ad encourages people to get their " RINO Hunting Permit ."

Carrying a shotgun and breaking into a home with a heavily armed military squad, Greitens says: "There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn't expire until we save our country."

So Bowers, who spoke passionately of his personal faith and his faithfulness to the Constitution, is now considered a fake Republican? Should the 69-year-old Arizonan be hunted by "real Republicans" like Greitens, or Trump or any other zealous modern-day GOP members? Should we let America become what Jan. 6 committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., described in Tuesday’s hearing as " a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence "?

Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor on Jan. 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

There's a dividing line in today's Republican Party. Bowers and the other Republicans who have testified before the committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection stand on the opposite side of Trump and his increasingly crazed minions.

For the plenty who still march in lockstep to the tune of Trump’s pathetic whining, the "bad guy" is someone like Bowers, who read this excerpt from a journal entry he wrote as the pressure campaign to overturn the election was unfolding:

"It is painful to have friends who have been such a help to me turn on me with such rancor. I may, in the eyes of men, not hold correct opinions or act according to their vision or convictions. But I do not take this current situation in a light manner, a fearful manner or a vengeful manner. I do not want to be a winner by cheating. I will not play with laws I swore allegiance to with any contrived desire towards deflection of my deep foundational desire to follow God's will as I believe he led my conscience to embrace."

That's the bad guy in this scenario? And the good guy is the one who ginned up "stolen election" nonsense that has been debunked over and over and over again?

Texas Republican Party's new platform

As Americans watch the extremism of the former president and his followers laid bare by the committee, similar GOP extremism can be found out in the open across the country, from Greitens' outrageous ad to the Texas Republican Party’s recent embrace of a platform that says, among other things:

►"Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice."

►"We demand the State Legislature pass a law prohibiting the teaching of sex education, sexual health, or sexual choice or identity in any public school in any grade whatsoever, or disseminating or permitting the dissemination by any party of any material regarding the same."

►"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States."

The platform also calls for the abolition of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Education.

It endorses conversion therapy for LGBTQ people and, apparently without a hint of irony, given the party's sore-loser stance on the 2020 election, "personal accountability and responsibility."

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, Mich., on April 2, 2022. Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

On Tuesday, around the time he labeled Bowers a RINO, Trump released another statement praising the Texas GOP platform as "powerful." Trump world is all in on extremist ideas that should make every one of us quake.

Trump's side has no decency

As the Jan. 6 committee hearing began, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said of Trump’s election lie: "The lie hasn't gone away. It's corrupting our democratic institutions. People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust."

That’s true. A Washington Post analysis recently found that "district by district, state by state, voters in places that cast ballots through the end of May have chosen at least 108 candidates for statewide office or Congress who have repeated Trump's lies."

Many of those candidates are running for positions like secretary of state, potentially giving them power over elections.

Bowers lives in a world where politicians can have stark differences of opinion and still remain faithful to the greater good and the rule of law. In Trump's MAGA universe, that belief earned the Arizona lawmaker shouts of "pervert" and "pedophile" outside his home while his daughter was gravely ill. That made him a RINO, someone who should be hunted.

As Americans watch the ongoing hearings and see the facts and the truth laid out cleanly, this much is clear: One side – the Americans like Bowers who stood up to Trump’s bullying – has a heart and soul, while the extremist other side couldn't muster a shred of decency if it tried.

