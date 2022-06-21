ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

An honorable man shows us the 'tragic parody' of Trump extremism still plaguing GOP

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNWwv_0gHsQxUX00

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers appeared before the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday like an honorable ghost of Republican politicians past. He spoke humbly, with tears in his eyes, about former President Donald Trump's appalling effort to push him to violate his oath of office and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Bowers testified that he never received evidence of voter fraud from Trump’s attorneys, and said he finally told Rudy Giuliani: "You are  asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath ." He called the whole mess "a tragic parody."

With many Republican politicians and pundits still touting Trump's ludicrous lie that the 2020 election was rigged, it felt almost retro to see a conservative public servant openly display such dignity.

Before Tuesday’s hearing began, in his predictably loutish way, Trump released a statement labeling Bowers a "RINO," or Republican In Name Only. Trump claimed Bowers had told him the election "was rigged," something Bowers flatly denied as false during the hearing. The difference, of course, is that Bowers made his statement under oath, while Trump issued his from the moral-free fever swamp of his own lies.

Violence is part of the MAGA recipe

The RINO label coming from the former president was particularly disturbing given a recent political ad from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens of Missouri. The violently stupid ad encourages people to get their " RINO Hunting Permit ."

Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns every day

Carrying a shotgun and breaking into a home with a heavily armed military squad, Greitens says: "There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn't expire until we save our country."

So Bowers, who spoke passionately of his personal faith and his faithfulness to the Constitution, is now considered a fake Republican? Should the 69-year-old Arizonan be hunted by "real Republicans" like Greitens, or Trump or any other zealous modern-day GOP members? Should we let America become what Jan. 6 committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., described in Tuesday’s hearing as " a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence "?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ga3X1_0gHsQxUX00
Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor on Jan. 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

There's a dividing line in today's Republican Party. Bowers and the other Republicans who have testified before the committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection stand on the opposite side of Trump and his increasingly crazed minions.

For the plenty who still march in lockstep to the tune of Trump’s pathetic whining, the "bad guy" is someone like Bowers, who read this excerpt from a journal entry he wrote as the pressure campaign to overturn the election was unfolding:

"It is painful to have friends who have been such a help to me turn on me with such rancor. I may, in the eyes of men, not hold correct opinions or act according to their vision or convictions. But I do not take this current situation in a light manner, a fearful manner or a vengeful manner. I do not want to be a winner by cheating. I will not play with laws I swore allegiance to with any contrived desire towards deflection of my deep foundational desire to follow God's will as I believe he led my conscience to embrace."

Biden was right for 2020: But he shouldn't run for reelection in 2024, for the good of the nation and his party

That's the bad guy in this scenario? And the good guy is the one who ginned up "stolen election" nonsense that has been debunked over and over and over again?

Texas Republican Party's new platform

As Americans watch the extremism of the former president and his followers laid bare by the committee, similar GOP extremism can be found out in the open across the country, from Greitens' outrageous ad to the Texas Republican Party’s recent embrace of a platform that says, among other things:

►"Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice."

►"We demand the State Legislature pass a law prohibiting the teaching of sex education, sexual health, or sexual choice or identity in any public school in any grade whatsoever, or disseminating or permitting the dissemination by any party of any material regarding the same."

►"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States."

The platform also calls for the abolition of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Education.

It endorses conversion therapy for LGBTQ people and, apparently without a hint of irony, given the party's sore-loser stance on the 2020 election, "personal accountability and responsibility."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu9PR_0gHsQxUX00
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, Mich., on April 2, 2022. Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

On Tuesday, around the time he labeled Bowers a RINO, Trump released another statement praising the Texas GOP platform as "powerful." Trump world is all in on extremist ideas that should make every one of us quake.

Trump's side has no decency

As the Jan. 6 committee hearing began, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said of Trump’s election lie: "The lie hasn't gone away. It's corrupting our democratic institutions. People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust."

More from Rex Huppke

If you believe Trump's legal theory: Welcome President Oprah and Vice President AOC

Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy: So was a man's plan to kill Justice Kavanaugh

That’s true. A Washington Post analysis recently found that "district by district, state by state, voters in places that cast ballots through the end of May have chosen at least 108 candidates for statewide office or Congress who have repeated Trump's lies."

Many of those candidates are running for positions like secretary of state, potentially giving them power over elections.

Bowers lives in a world where politicians can have stark differences of opinion and still remain faithful to the greater good and the rule of law. In Trump's MAGA universe, that belief earned the Arizona lawmaker shouts of "pervert" and "pedophile" outside his home while his daughter was gravely ill. That made him a RINO, someone who should be hunted.

As Americans watch the ongoing hearings and see the facts and the truth laid out cleanly, this much is clear: One side – the Americans like Bowers who stood up to Trump’s bullying – has a heart and soul, while the extremist other side couldn't muster a shred of decency if it tried.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: An honorable man shows us the 'tragic parody' of Trump extremism still plaguing GOP

Comments / 4

onislandtime
2d ago

I hope the “RINOs” take back the Republican Party and restore it back to the respectable party it was before trump.

Reply(1)
4
Related
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Legislature#Sex Education#Gop#House#Republican#Maga#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Don Lemon clashes with panelist over Trump’s knowledge of wrongdoing on Jan, 6

Don Lemon clashed with former CIA official and CNN contributor Phil Mudd on Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight over whether or not former President Donald Trump knowingly took part in a conspiracy to overturn the election, which would have effectively overthrown American democracy. The argument centered around if the former president actually knew whether he had won or lost the election, or if he knew he’d lost but pushed the fraud narrative anyway in an attempt to stay in power. Multiple former White House staffers and campaign staffers have testified to the Jan. 6 Committee that they told Trump that he’d lost the election, and that claims otherwise were false. Mudd doesn’t buy that every advisor told the former president the truth.
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

510K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy