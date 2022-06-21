ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish on wanting kids, battling low self-esteem: 'I feel different now, like I'm desirable'

By Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Billie Eilish said she would "rather die" than not have kids. But she still "dreads" the experience.

In an interview with the Sunday Times , the Grammy-award-winning musician spoke about the possibility of motherhood, how as she gets older she worries about her future kids and the difficulties that may come with the experience. "The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think … what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I’m, like, no, it’s not! And they won’t listen to me,” Eilish said.

The 20-year-old added that being young in America is "scary" in light of a slew of recent gun violence tragedies including the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Why is it OK to be scared to go to school?” she said. “You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?”

Matthew McConaughey launches fund for his hometown of Uvalde following school shooting

Related: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Texas school shooting memorial site, leaves white roses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4251_0gHsQwbo00
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYDA369 Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tourette’s syndrome: Billie Eilish says she's 'incredibly offended' by people who laugh at her Tourette's syndrome tics

The " Happier Than Ever " singer also opened up about regaining her confidence after a long battle with low self-esteem. When Eilish first began to grapple with the extent of her newfound fame, she says she allowed the need for validation to dictate how she dressed.

At the time, Eilish's style could be best defined by her baggy clothes and neon green hair. She said she was "pretending to be a celebrity" as she felt undeserving of her success and her style made it easier for her to grasp it.

Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish insists she shouldn't headline Coachella, then delivers powerful, polished set

Despite her negative emotions, Eilish has reached many milestones in her career.

Eilish is the youngest person to win a Grammy for record of the year, the youngest to headline Coachella and the youngest to reach a billion streams on Spotify. In March, Eilish and her brother Finneas won an Oscar for their James Bond theme "No Time To Die."

But after feeling stuck in her public identity , she rebelled against it on the cover of British Vogue in June 2021 , which featured a bombshell blonde Eilish in a pink silk corset.

“No matter what you do, it’s wrong and right,” Eilish told the Sunday Times. “Wearing baggy clothes, nobody is attracted to me, I feel incredibly unlovable and unsexy and not beautiful, and people shame you for not being feminine enough. Then you wear something more revealing and they’re, like, you’re such a fat cow whore. I’m a slut and I’m a sell-out and I’m just like every other celebrity selling their bodies."

Eilish said women in the public eye will face backlash regardless of what they do and it has taught her to no longer try to appeal to everyone.

“In the past couple of months I feel far more solid in who I am,” she said. “I feel different now, like I’m desirable. I feel like I’m capable of being as feminine as I want to be and as masculine as I want.”

More: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and the pressure – and shaming – of celebrity women changing their image

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billie Eilish on wanting kids, battling low self-esteem: 'I feel different now, like I'm desirable'

Comments / 35

J J
5d ago

she doesn't have to worry about her kids in school. she has enough money for private schools and security. doubt she sending her kids to public school.

Reply(1)
15
Im Italianmama
5d ago

I think most people have self esteem issues when they are young. As you age and are more comfortable with yourself you should care less about what other people think about you. There's a quote that goes something like "It's none of my business what other people think of me".

Reply
12
Geoffrey J.
5d ago

I'm a dude with self-esteem issues which means I'll never even get the chance to be a father and nobody, not even my therapist, could care less. Never gonna be rich either. Why is she complaining?!

Reply(8)
14
Related
buzzfeednews.com

Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety

Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Fort Worth

Teenager born as female, who transitioned to male and underwent double mastectomy before realizing that she made a huge mistake and detransitioned, speaks out to raise awareness in young people

Few weeks ago, we reported about the 23-year-old Helena, a young woman who was born as female, but had transitioned to male while she was a teenager. In the early adulthood, Helena realized she made a huge mistake when she experienced several serious health problems and decided to de-transition to what she naturally was, a female.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
People

Elon Musk's Ex Justine Shares Sweet Family Chat After Their Child Says She Doesn't 'Wish to Be Related' to Dad

Justine Musk is supporting her children as one of her 18-year-olds said she no longer wishes to be related to father Elon Musk. In an April 18 petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her birthday, one of the Tesla CEO's twins asked to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson (the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson). Additionally, the teenager is seeking recognition of her gender as female and the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Esteem#Maternity#The Sunday Times
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Dua Lipa Sued (Again) for Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself to Instagram

Robert Barbera accuses the singer of copyright infringement, marking the second time she's been sued for the same offense in less than a year. Dua Lipa is being sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself to Instagram for the second time in a year, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in California. This time, a New York-based photographer named Robert Barbera is claiming the singer committed copyright infringement after posting photos he took of her in July 2018 to the social media platform.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

513K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy