Los Angeles County, CA

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

By BRIAN MELLEY
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000. Jurors...

nbc25news.com

