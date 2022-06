BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A decision has been made by the Boardman Planning and Zoning on what to do with the land near Leffingwell and Tippecanoe roads. “And we have to look at it, how do we feel about this plan, I feel totally against it,” said Frank Centofanti of the Boardman Planning and Zoning Commission. He gave his opinion about the proposed housing development.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO