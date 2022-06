OMAHA — When it was over and the Oklahoma Sooners had clinched their spot in the championship series, there was no over-the-top celebration. No dogpile on the pitcher’s mound. No Gatorade (or Powerade) baths. Just a few hugs. A few dozen high-fives. And smiles. Lots of smiles. The...

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO