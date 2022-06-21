Caregivers need support too – take time to care for yourself!

Joseph Magill Harlan passed away where he wanted to, Spring Garden, on May 31, 2022. He was born in Ross, California, on 3/15/1941. Within a couple of years his family had moved to Potter Valley, Mendocino Co. and then to Ukiah. He spent his entire youth running the hills fishing, hunting, hiking, camping. Not unlike his entire life. He was hired in 1967 by Plumas Unified and spent the next 30yrs teaching at Quincy Jr/Sr High School. Throughout those years he taught Spanish, World History and team-taught with Bob Hiss with the yearbook. He also sandwiched in a number of other classes like beginning woodshop. He also saw the writing on the wall and brought in the first computer in 1980 when Apple started giving away computers to schools. With that lowly beginning he managed to create a desktop publishing class with tons of help from box tops, grants and parents. He retired in 1998.

