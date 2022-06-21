ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watching for a few stronger storms in the region Wednesday

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will be another hot day and it will be noticeably more humid. The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will be monitoring a cold front sweeping through the Youngstown area and that will bring a risk for a few thunderstorms. It will be a close call and while everyone has the...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, East Palestine, Economy, Ambridge, New Brighton, Beaver, Calcutta, Baden, Rochester, and Ohioville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Great Lakes Now

Great Lakes Now Presents

In this episode of Great Lakes Now, efforts to control invasive sea lamprey, also known as the “vampires of the Great Lakes,” then a look at the causes and impacts of environmental hazards lurking in our homes. And “The Catch” offers updates from around the Great Lakes with news about shipwrecks, infrastructure and a Lake Erie birding trail.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com

Planned power outage for downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There will be a scheduled power outage in Youngstown early Friday morning. Ohio Edison will be shutting the power off in the West Federal and Boardman streets area. The outage will be from midnight until 8 a.m. According to FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis, the outage...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYTV.com

Keeping kids at summer camp safe in the heat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The hot weather is causing some summer programs to make schedule adjustments to keep children safe from the heat. Summer camps are for fun, learning, and sometimes just to race and see who’s the fastest. This year, camps need to find ways to beat the heat.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Splash! First day of summer means getting wet

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the first day of summer and it really felt like it as families sprinted to local pools and splash pads. Pools across the Valley are low cost and most splash pads are free. Families like that as they cool off. At Sadie Von...
LISBON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy