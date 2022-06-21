Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.