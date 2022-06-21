ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.

Teen, 17, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Alexander Jack Taylor In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One person is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor in Rancho Cordova that happened earlier this week, police said Thursday. Damien Martice Hartley, 17, was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center on a count of murder, The Rancho Cordova Police Department said. The department said Hartley was arrested by homicide detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday along Laurelhurst Drive, which is located along the east side of Highway 50 between the Mather Field and Zinfandel exits. Taylor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead later on at an area hospital. Rancho Cordova police said there are no outstanding suspects.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Baby Held Hostage In Burning Sacramento Apartment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A baby was rushed to the hospital after being held hostage in an apartment that later caught fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento Police, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office initially arrived at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue near Jackson Street around 4 a.m. in North Highlands in response to reports of a fire. Deputies say a mother who had a restraining order against a father was in the middle of a supervised visit when a fight broke out. The father allegedly held a knife to the baby’s throat, then retreated to a bedroom. That’s when authorities...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Shot In The Abdomen Near A Natomas General Store

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza in response to a report about an overnight shooting. When they arrived they found one victim, a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The Sheriff’s Office has not released information on what led up to the shooting but we will update this story as more details come in.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento PD: Suspect arrested in Branch Street homicide

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of the primary suspect in a recent fatal shooting on Branch Street. 28-year-old Deon Conley was identified as the suspect in an alleged homicide that occurred on the just before 4 in the morning on Sunday, June 19. Officers who responded to the scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Investigation Underway At Sacramento County Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning. Shooting investigation 4500 Block of Ashcroft Ave. @sacsheriff on scene and apartment complex blocked off. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vwTqUYEAjo — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 23, 2022 The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue. Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Respond To Car Crashing Into A Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to a car crashing into a home early Thursday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed into a home on Delcliff Circle near South Land Park. No injuries have been reported and police are investigating the cause of the crash. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Fatality In Sacramento

Multiple-Vehicle Crash on I-80 Results in a Fatality. A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on June 21 ended up in a fatality. The collision involved five vehicles and occurred along eastbound Interstate 80 close to westbound El Camino Avenue at around 1:00 p.m. Officer A.J. McTaggart, a North Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesman, said a Rocklin man, age 79, died in the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Carmichael Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian

Pedestrian Struck and Killed at Fair Oaks Boulevard Intersection. A hit-and-run on June 20 caused the death of a pedestrian and is under investigation by authorities. The fatal accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and El Camino Avenue. The male pedestrian who was killed was hit while walking along Fair Oaks Boulevard in a northbound lane, according to the incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). He was declared dead at the accident scene. Police have not released information about the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and fled.
CARMICHAEL, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

The incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim for an item and then proceeded to stab the victim in the lower arm. The suspect then tried to push the victim out of his vehicle, however, the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect ran away and was later located by officers during an extensive search. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had arrived before the incident in a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Davidson, was arrested and then transported to the main jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park. Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released. Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rancho Cordova Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

Accident on Sunrise Boulevard Results in a Fatality and Serious Injury. A single-vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova on June 18 killed the driver and injured a passenger. The accident happened sometime before 2:00 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard, southbound, close to Gold Country Boulevard. Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the accident scene.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
crimevoice.com

El Dorado County man arrested for alleged battery and stalking

Originally published as an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Yesterday, EDSO deputies located and arrested 34 year old Jesse Okamoto of El Dorado Hills and booked him into jail for battery and stalking charges. EDSO has received multiple complaints of a male harassing and assaulting female pedestrians...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
