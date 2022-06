DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver investigated a shooting at Interstate 25 and 20th Street on Tuesday afternoon. One victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Exit 212C ramp from I-25 to 19th Street was closed during the investigation. It reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

The southbound offramp to 20th Street was also closed due to police activity.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.