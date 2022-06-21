Cause of structure fire that closed portion of Lincolnway Tuesday still unknown, city says

Thomas A. Siegel: December 21, 1953 – June 11, 2022 (age 68) Thomas “Tom” Anthony Siegel, 68, passed away June 11, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tom was born December 21, 1953, to Leona and Hubert Siegel in Fairbury, Nebraska. He was the second youngest of ten children. Tom attended Fairbury High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. During his senior year Tom was highly recruited by various colleges around the country for his outstanding athleticism before committing to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln playing football in 1972. Tom played for a season with the Huskers. Tom was an auctioneer and butcher before he pursued a career with the military. Tom was a member of the Wyoming National Guard for 28 years. While in the National Guard he served several tours oversees, served in the MAFFS unit and after 28 years he retired as Senior Master Sargent.

