Wyoming State

Wyoming gas prices hit record-high $4.849/gallon Tuesday; governor’s working group to meet twice in July

By Brendan Lachance
capcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The average price of regular gasoline in Wyoming hit a record high of $4.849 per gallon on Tuesday after diesel prices hit an additional record high of $5.686 on June 18, according to American Automobile Association data. A working group formed by Governor Mark Gordon...

capcity.news

New 416-mile transmission project could support Wyoming nuclear, carbon capture

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, June 27, PacifiCorp/Rocky Mountain Power will break ground on its 416-mile “Gateway South” transmission project that will cross through Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. The project involves extending transmission lines from the Aelous Substation near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, to the Clover Substation near...
capcity.news

Analysis finds growing solar energy generation in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While relatively uncommon in Wyoming, rooftop solar is growing and worth the cost, according to a recent report. The Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and Wyoming Chapter of the Sierra Club commissioned the benefit–cost analysis report. The study, “The Benefits and Costs of Net Metering Solar Distributed Generation in Wyoming,” evaluated metering for ratepayers in service territories of PacifiCorp, DBA Rocky Mountain Power, High Plains Power, and Carbon Power & Light. The report said that there are about 10 megawatts of rooftop solar online today and that that value is growing about 3 megawatts annually.
capcity.news

Candidate Questionnaire: Matthew Malcom for House District 61

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cap City News has sent out a questionnaire to those running in the primary election in August. The following are the answers from Matthew Malcom, who is running for House District 61. Answers are edited only for clarity and style. Who are you? (Name, where you’re...
capcity.news

Wyoming superintendent willing to risk losing ~$40M in federal money for school lunches

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction is prepared to say goodbye to about $40 million the state receives from the federal government for school lunches if the alternative is to accept new non-discrimination policies required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services under the administration of President Joe Biden.
capcity.news

Yellowstone, WYDOT, MDOT get $65M in emergency relief to repair damage from floods

CASPER, Wyo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday it is making $65 million in “quick release” emergency relief funds available to help with repairs following historic flooding in and around Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service will receive $60 million...
capcity.news

Mike Pence to be a keynote speaker at Rockies Petroleum Conference

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Mike Pence is just one of several keynote speakers who will be at the Rockies Petroleum Conference in Cheyenne this year. This event will take place from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 at the Little America Hotel and Resort and is the annual conference for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
capcity.news

Black Hills Energy to serve first Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff customer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Black Hills Energy announced Tuesday that it will serve its first customer for its new electric rate option for blockchain in Wyoming. Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company/Black Hills Energy’s Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff recently signed a five-year service agreement with a crypto mining company for up to 45 megawatts of electric service, with a possible expansion up to 75 megawatts, a Black Hills Energy news release said. The company will begin operating in Cheyenne at the North Range Business Park, and, come fourth quarter, the crypto mining facility will be one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the region, the release said.
capcity.news

City partnering with Cheyenne Frontier Days for Fourth of July fireworks show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Fourth of July is coming — and the City of Cheyenne has big plans. The city announced its plans Tuesday morning for America’s birthday when, in partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days, it’ll be hosting a fireworks show beginning at 9:35 p.m. July 4 designed to be visible from various locations across Cheyenne.
capcity.news

On heels of Wyoming’s school lunch money debate, new Title IX protections against sex-based discrimination proposed

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations it said aim to restore protections for students who are victims of sexual harassment, assault and sex-based discrimination. In addition, the department is planning a separate rulemaking process regarding Title IX’s regulation of athletics.
capcity.news

Taskforce recommends Wyoming change moose, bighorn sheep hunting license rules

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce is recommending the Wyoming Game and Fish Department consider changing the way preference points work in moose and bighorn sheep hunting license draws. “The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce frequently heard from hunters frustrated with Wyoming’s current system,” Brian Nesvik, director of Game and...
capcity.news

Barrasso and Lummis comment on recent Cornyn-Murphy gun legislation

WASHINGTON, DC. – After voting against proceeding with the Cornyn-Murphy gun legislation in the U.S. Senate, Wyoming Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis released statements regarding their decisions. Sen. Barrasso was very much against this legislation, stating, “I do not support this legislation and will continue to vote against...
capcity.news

LCSD1 asking for public comment on math intervention resources

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1’s math department will be going through the process of adopting elementary school math intervention resources. The public and district stakeholders have an opportunity to participate in this process. The district will have the prospective materials available for public viewing for...
capcity.news

Obituaries: Siegel, Campbell

Thomas A. Siegel: December 21, 1953 – June 11, 2022 (age 68) Thomas “Tom” Anthony Siegel, 68, passed away June 11, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tom was born December 21, 1953, to Leona and Hubert Siegel in Fairbury, Nebraska. He was the second youngest of ten children. Tom attended Fairbury High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. During his senior year Tom was highly recruited by various colleges around the country for his outstanding athleticism before committing to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln playing football in 1972. Tom played for a season with the Huskers. Tom was an auctioneer and butcher before he pursued a career with the military. Tom was a member of the Wyoming National Guard for 28 years. While in the National Guard he served several tours oversees, served in the MAFFS unit and after 28 years he retired as Senior Master Sargent.
capcity.news

Burns hosting debate for Laramie County Sheriff candidates next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Candidates for Laramie County Sheriff will take part in a debate open to the public next week in Burns. The Town of Burns announced over the weekend that it would be hosting the event at 6:30 p.m. June 30 in the south gym at the Burns Plex on 327 S. Main St. in Burns, with all welcome to attend and hear what candidates for the position have to say. No food or drink will be allowed in the gym.
capcity.news

WATCH: Georgia, Arizona officials testify before Jan. 6 Committee

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The House 1/6 Committee will begin its fourth hearing at 11 a.m. today to hear from elections workers and local officials in key battleground states. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about former President Donald Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state in Trump’s favor.
capcity.news

Laramie County Library book art exhibit focuses on “Habitat”

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library is proud to present its annual book art exhibit, which focuses on the theme of “Habitat.”. This year, work from artists in Wyoming, the U.S. and Wales will be on display on the first floor of the Laramie County Library from June 10 to Aug. 21.
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/21/22–6/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
