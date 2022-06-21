ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

More than half of Frisco homes are not lived in by full-time residents, new study finds

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Frisco has known it’s in the middle of a housing crisis, but until a recent housing report it did not know just how dire a crisis it was. The report from the town found around 20% of homes in town are licensed for short-term housing, where as 45% of homes in the town limits are considered vacant second homes.

“We were obviously hoping it would be a little better than that,” Mayor of Frisco Hunter Mortensen said. “No one lives in on a permanent basis, and they are not parts of our community. That doesn’t make community in my opinion, not having lights on doesn’t make for a nice neighborhood and doesn’t make for a great community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eIEY_0gHsNFdC00

(credit: CBS)

The troubles Frisco is seeing line up with the fight the rest of Summit County has been seeing for years.

“Most of the information that we have shows, first, that we have about 60% housing stock is a second home, 30% or about 1/3 residents has a short-term license attached to it,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said.

“We have had data for a long time. Summit County was one of the first counties to regulate short-term rentals. We did that in 2018 for the first time and have been collecting data ever since.”

Summit County has since put in moratoriums on short-term rental licenses, prohibiting more homes from turning into quick turnover AirBnB or VRBO rentals. Pogue said that’s only one part of the issue.

“The ‘Zoom town’ phenomenon has had an impact, as our surrounding counties have been built out that has had an impact,” Pogue explained. “I think it’s a lot of different things, but in my mind short-term rentals are certainly a part of that conversation, second homeowners are a part of that conversation.”

Mortensen said figuring out how to have second homeowners pay their dues to the communities they’re depriving of housing for locals is still a difficult task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSVlo_0gHsNFdC00

(credit: CBS)

“I haven’t come up with a good solution, and I haven’t heard one throughout the state,” Mortensen said, matter-of-factly. “Some of the things we do have are our transfer tax, but that has been grandfathered in pre-TABOR so there is a lot of things that the TABOR amendment does that kind of put a target on the second homes to make them pay their way in my opinion to be a better part of our community.”

“I’ve said it before I don’t want to become the modern-day ghost town, but we could be on that path.”

Even with mounting pressure for mountain towns, Mortensen said he sees hope down the line, as more people are starting to care about the issue.

“I think we are in a huge tipping point when it comes to housing in all the mountain communities, and I think there is a lot more interest in some newer definitely radical ideas just to find some balance, and we are not looking to get rid of, we know that is a part of our economy and we have to be realistic, but we are not in balance right now and we need to figure out a way to make that happen.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Claire Cleveland

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Pride Parties Planned At Denver’s Milk Market

DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is preparing to host one of the biggest Pride parties in the nation. This is the first all in-person event since the pandemic shut it down two years ago. Events kicked off on Thursday with a block party at downtown’s Milk Market. (credit: CBS) The Pride Parade is Sunday morning. It stretches 14 blocks from Cheesman Park down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park. The city and Milk Market planned the following events in the coming days: Friday, June 24 – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Pride Weekend Kickoff in Moo Bar featuring Capri Funs, rainbow Jell-o shots & a...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Real Estate
County
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Business
City
Frisco, CO
Frisco, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Summit County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Mike McKibbin

DougCo threat to confiscate Denver park faces three challenges

A bison in Denver's Daniels Park. A Douglas County commissioner's plan to acquire the park faces three obstacles.| Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] One Douglas County commissioner wants the county to take Denver's 1,000-acre Daniels Park to retaliate for the city's move to ban people from carrying legally concealed weapons in city parks. But his proposal faces three significant hurdles: cost, the Denver city charter and Mayor Michael Hancock.
DENVER, CO
Westword

See 49 Colorado Places That Have Had Multiple COVID-19 Outbreaks

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment finally seem to be trending in the right direction, albeit at a slower pace than officials would prefer at this point in the pandemic. Meanwhile, outbreaks of the virus continue to proliferate, with 49 of the sixty sites just added to the CDPHE's list having gone through this drill at least once before.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Louisville Residents Claiming Report on Marshall Fire Left Them Out

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The work is progressing in the Cornerstone neighborhood of Louisville. Most of the homesites are cleared, with a few yet to be completed, some awaiting private contractors to start. As the rebuilding moves forward a multi-agency report about the Marshall Fire and the reaction to it has rattled people again. “However you call it clearly something broke down. And there needs to be an acknowledgement that something broke down,” said Rebecca Whalen as she stood in front of the land where her home once stood. “The only thing that alerted me to the proximity was my neighbors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

North Metro Firefighters Rescue Dogs From Fire Near Broomfield

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with North Metro Fire rescued four dogs from Tuesday’s fire near Broomfield. The grass fire broke out near Huron Street and 175th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs from the devastation. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) North Metro Fire tweeted, “As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters’ faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too!” While yesterday's fire north of Broomfield destroyed a lot, one shining moment in the midst of devastation was saving these pups from the fire. As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters' faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too! pic.twitter.com/efIXyA3JJs — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 22, 2022 (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)
BROOMFIELD, CO
Vail Daily

What will Timber Ridge become in the future?

Whatever the Timber Ridge apartments become, it’s a safe bet that all the new units will quickly be occupied. But what kind of units should replace the existing 96 units remains an open question. The Vail Town Council took a look Tuesday at data in a market study by...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Tourism Slowly Rebounding Thanks To Demand, But Inflation Not Helping

DENVER (CBS4) – Experts say Denver tourism took a huge hit with the pandemic, but new data shows numbers are slowly rebounding. “We are an outdoor city and outdoor state and especially after COVID, and people are attracted to that,” Richard Scharf, President and CEO of VISIT DENVER told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “I think there’s a great demand with the leisure visitor right now. They want to get out and travel, but there are some headwinds with the economy, inflation and gas prices.” Another factor and deterrent: recent crime. (credit: CBS) “Every city is going through their issues with safety and security, and Denver...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
swmetrowater.org

Is your water bill higher than normal?

This time of year, the District sees an increase in the number of calls from customers reporting high consumption on their most recent water bill. In several, but not all cases, the increase is a result of a leak that the customer did not realize they had and many times on their irrigation system. Here are some ways you can troubleshoot the cause of your higher water bill on your own.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Worker caught dumping chemicals in Vail storm drain

By Kerry O’Connor VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail’s Gore Creek was nearly contaminated on June 16 after a construction worker was caught pouring potentially toxic chemicals into a storm drain. The Town of Vail says a concerned citizen saw the worker dumping the liquid and reported it to police. (credit: Town of Vail) Officers confronted the worker that day and he admitted to pouring watered-down coolant into a storm drain. The construction worker received a misdemeanor for illegally dumping waste. (credit: Town of Vail) The Town of Vail ended up hiring a contractor to vacuum out the chemicals to stop them from washing into nearby Gore Creek. Vail police say they are committed to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Boosts E-Bike Rebate Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature. The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.(credit: CBS) The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided. If Denver’s similar e-bike assistance program is any indicator, those rebates will be in high demand. Denver maxed out its funding in a matter of weeks with more than 3 thousand people applying for the rebate. Denver plans announce the second round of e-bike assistance after the 4th of July.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Sexy Pizza Is Forced To Leave Cap Hill Location

DENVER (CBS4)– Sexy Pizza has been serving slices in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood for 15 years. At the end of July, their store at 11th and Ogden will close.(credit: CBS) Owners don’t want to leave, but they weren’t asked to stay. Their lease wasn’t renewed after speaking up against what they call unwelcoming landscaping out front. Large rocks now cover the area between the sidewalk and 11th near their entrance. It’s a growing method to deter campsites and the homeless population throughout downtown. “We pride ourselves on being an inclusive environment, not only for our team members, but our communities in general,” says Kyle...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy