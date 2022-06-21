More than half of Frisco homes are not lived in by full-time residents, new study finds

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Frisco has known it’s in the middle of a housing crisis, but until a recent housing report it did not know just how dire a crisis it was. The report from the town found around 20% of homes in town are licensed for short-term housing, where as 45% of homes in the town limits are considered vacant second homes.

“We were obviously hoping it would be a little better than that,” Mayor of Frisco Hunter Mortensen said. “No one lives in on a permanent basis, and they are not parts of our community. That doesn’t make community in my opinion, not having lights on doesn’t make for a nice neighborhood and doesn’t make for a great community.”

The troubles Frisco is seeing line up with the fight the rest of Summit County has been seeing for years.

“Most of the information that we have shows, first, that we have about 60% housing stock is a second home, 30% or about 1/3 residents has a short-term license attached to it,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said.

“We have had data for a long time. Summit County was one of the first counties to regulate short-term rentals. We did that in 2018 for the first time and have been collecting data ever since.”

Summit County has since put in moratoriums on short-term rental licenses, prohibiting more homes from turning into quick turnover AirBnB or VRBO rentals. Pogue said that’s only one part of the issue.

“The ‘Zoom town’ phenomenon has had an impact, as our surrounding counties have been built out that has had an impact,” Pogue explained. “I think it’s a lot of different things, but in my mind short-term rentals are certainly a part of that conversation, second homeowners are a part of that conversation.”

Mortensen said figuring out how to have second homeowners pay their dues to the communities they’re depriving of housing for locals is still a difficult task.

“I haven’t come up with a good solution, and I haven’t heard one throughout the state,” Mortensen said, matter-of-factly. “Some of the things we do have are our transfer tax, but that has been grandfathered in pre-TABOR so there is a lot of things that the TABOR amendment does that kind of put a target on the second homes to make them pay their way in my opinion to be a better part of our community.”

“I’ve said it before I don’t want to become the modern-day ghost town, but we could be on that path.”

Even with mounting pressure for mountain towns, Mortensen said he sees hope down the line, as more people are starting to care about the issue.

“I think we are in a huge tipping point when it comes to housing in all the mountain communities, and I think there is a lot more interest in some newer definitely radical ideas just to find some balance, and we are not looking to get rid of, we know that is a part of our economy and we have to be realistic, but we are not in balance right now and we need to figure out a way to make that happen.”