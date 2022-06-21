ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police investigating the possible abduction of a young child

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
Police are asking for the community's help in the investigation of a possible child abduction in East Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a witness said they saw a young girl, around 6 years old, walking near the intersection of South Haley Street and Potomac Avenue when a silver mini-van stopped near her and a person in the van pulled her into the vehicle and then sped off. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Police searched the area but no missing children were identified or reported. Police also checked nearby schools but no children were unaccounted for.

The girl was described as being Hispanic, approximately 6 years old and weighing about 70 lbs. She had black shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, green shorts, and a backpack.

The vehicle was described as an older model silver mini-van with dark tinted rear windows and had no license plate. The driver was only described as being a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information regarding a missing juvenile matching the above description or knowledge of the facts, circumstances, and whereabouts of the described vehicle is urged to immediately contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Illuminati.am
2d ago

Everybody better be called 911 if they see anything suspicious involving children being taken. If you see this van take a picture of a cynic police weather is real or not tips will help. We cannot have children go missing no more no more!

mom of six
1d ago

If a child was abducted and noone reported her missing once its known who she is the parents should be investigated since they didn’t report child missing and why the hell would a 6 year old be walking the-streets alone especially in that area

