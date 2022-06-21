ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Kearny Mesa stabbing identified

By City News Service
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 60-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend during a predawn dispute with another man in Kearny Mesa.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault found Edward Manier of San Diego gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly stabbing in Kearny Mesa

Paramedics took Manier to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have determined that the victim and the assailant -- who remained unidentified and at large Tuesday afternoon -- were in a gathering of people at a restaurant and bar when they got into a quarrel that led to the deadly stabbing outside the establishment, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

It was unclear what prompted the fight between the two men.

