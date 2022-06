Margot Ridder died June 22, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Visitation will be July 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Services will be July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Funeral Home.

BELMOND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO