I read your article on the city’s budget in your June 17 edition. I noticed that there was no mention of fire protection cost. Our city is part of the consolidated fire protection district and funded by the “fire suppression services – tax share.” Which is sometimes referred to as the property tax pass through. This means a portion of our property tax revenue goes directly to the county and they provide fire protection services. Is this transfer shown in the budget under “transfers out?” If so, we are getting quite the deal funding three fire stations for $1.9 million. If not, there should be a footnote of the funds diverted to the county for this purpose. It is important because the purpose of a budget is to demonstrate where the money comes from and where it is going. With this information our citizens can make informed decisions as to how elected officials are leading our city.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO