The DP World Tour has revealed players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series have been fined and will be suspended from upcoming events.Players who played the first event of the rebel tour at Centurion Club, St Albans, without an official DP World Tour release have been hit with £100,000 fines.They have also been suspended from playing the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (7-10 July) and the Barracuda Championship (14-17 July).Chief executive Keith Pelley accused those who have joined LIV Golf of “undermining” the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, while underlining the “strategic...

GOLF ・ 33 MINUTES AGO