The last Salem “witch” to be exonerated has been pardoned more than 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft as part of the Salem Witch Trials.On Thursday, Massachusetts lawmakers exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr of witchcraft, making her the last “witch” to be pardoned. Between 1692 and 1693, dozens of women were hanged for witchcraft and hundreds more were accused of being “witches” at the trials in Salem.The accusations largely stemmed from fear and superstition of strangers and diseases, as well as scapegoating for other ills, according to the Witches of Massachusetts Bay historical association.Johnson was side-lined in previous...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO