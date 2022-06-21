ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers retain coach Jay Woodcroft with three-year extension

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RQq1_0gHsLVa000

The Edmonton Oilers extended the contract of head coach Jay Woodcroft on Tuesday and removed interim from his title.

Woodcroft, 45, took over as the team's interim head coach in February when Dave Tippett was fired. The Oilers began the 2021-22 season with nine wins in their first 10 games but lost 16 out of 23 before firing Tippett. Edmonton won its first five games with Woodcroft at the reins and finished the regular season by winning 13 of its last 16.

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames in the playoffs to reach the Western Conference Final, but were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

Woodcroft joined the Oilers as an assistant in 2015 and became the head coach of the team's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, in 2018. The Condors went 105-71-21 with Woodcroft leading the way.

The new contract for Woodcroft ties him to the Oilers through the 2024-25 NHL season. With a 26-9-3 record as Edmonton's coach, Woodcroft has the second highest winning percentage in NHL history among coaches with at least five career games.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Trevor Lawrence hits back at media outlet over signing bonus claim

While the value of numerous cryptocurrencies have indeed plummeted in recent weeks and months, Big Tennessee was mistaken about one pretty important detail. Big Tennessee confused Lawrence’s signing bonus with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a signing bonus the quarterack received as part of a cryptocurrency endorsement deal. Lawrence was...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL trying to move Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration

In the filing, the NFL claims that Flores and the other two plaintiffs in the case, coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, agreed in their signed coaching contracts to let the league arbitrate any claims made against their employers. This isn't the first we've heard of the NFL and commissioner...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Woodcroft
Person
Dave Tippett
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING COACH JON COOPER BELIEVES NIKITA KUCHEROV WAS INTENTIONALLY INJURED

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed they can't be counted out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final Monday night by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2. However, that win may have come with a high cost as Bolts star player Nikita Kucherov left the game with just over five minutes left in the third following a hit from Devon Toews. Here's the hit:
TAMPA, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#The Colorado Avalanche#Ahl#The Bakersfield Condors
Yardbarker

Lakers reportedly offered Russell Westbrook, first-round pick for Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered Russell Westbrook and a first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers recently but the deal got no further than just an idea. It’s no secret that the experiment to combine Westbrook and fellow superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed. Without a doubt, injuries played a key role in the Lakers missing the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had A Hilarious Response On Who Is The GOAT: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen and there is a case to be made, that he is the greatest. Kareem was a force in the league during the 1970s and well into the 1980s, during which he won 6 NBA championships to go with a record 6 MVP awards. He also remains the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with 38,387 points and he is also a record 19-time All-Star.
NBA
Yardbarker

Giants Insider Shares A Shocking Fact About The Roster

The New York Giants haven’t enjoyed much success over the last five NFL seasons. They’ve had a combined record of 22-59 and had four head coaches over that span, including Steve Spagnuolo in the interim role. Their previous head coach, Joe Judge, lasted for two seasons and ended...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Serena Williams wins in doubles alongside Ons Jabeur in first match in a year

Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court for the first time in nearly a year with a 2-6, 6-3 (13-11) victory Tuesday in a doubles match with partner Ons Jabeur. Williams, 40, had been out of action since retiring during the first set of her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29, 2021. The injury was eventually revealed to be a torn hamstring and kept her sidelined for nearly a year.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Former Colts, Ravens DT Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

The NFL community lost a giant of a man and a personality on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Nick Shook of the NFL's website, former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55. The cause of his death was not immediately announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
Yardbarker

Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Jay Beagle

In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes‘ 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at veteran forward Jay Beagle. After being acquired during the offseason from the Vancouver Canucks along with Antoine Roussel and Loui Eriksson for Conor Garland and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, he suited up for 33 games with the Coyotes this past season.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy