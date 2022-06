Through the long months and years of the COVID-19 pandemic we all longed for the days when things would return to normal. As restrictions ease and infection rates wax, wane, and wax again we are beginning to discover that things will never fully return to the way they were. The slow, erratic transition into the post-pandemic world presents us with choices about how to respond to the changes that came to us in the last two and a half years. Will our community emerge stronger, more courageous, and more willing to tackle difficult challenges together? Or will the forces of polarization and mistrust leave us paralyzed in the face of the challenges ahead?

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO