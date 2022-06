The high cost of logistics means consumers end up paying higher prices, said founder and CEO Tom Kim. “The way we see the market is that number one, the inefficiency in trucking and cargo shipping has driven up costs materially. Imagine you’re in California, Los Angeles, and buying a pair of Nike shoes. What portion of that sales cost is spent on logistics and transportation and warehousing? The answer is very well-documented. It’s about 8%. If you buy those same Nike shoes in China, the answer is about 15%. And if you buy the same Nike shoes in Indonesia, Thailand or the Philippines, the answer is going to be much closer to 25%, maybe upwards of 30%.”

