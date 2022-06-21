ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley, Missouri, Chief of Police to retire

By Steve Kaut
 2 days ago
Chief James Beale of the Grain Valley Police Department is retiring.

The announcement was posted Tuesday on the city's Facebook page.

Beale joined the Grain Valley Police Department in 2009 and had been the department's chief since 2018, according to the Facebook post.

Among Beale's accomplishments were increasing community outreach and a voter-approved bond issue for a new police station, the post states.

Beale worked in law enforcement for 38 years.

"We are thankful for the years of service Chief Beale has given Grain Valley," the post states. "He looks forward to spending more time with his family and we wish him the best of luck in his retirement."

The city is planning a national search to replace Beale.

