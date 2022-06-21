ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials offer first detailed timeline of Uvalde shooting police response: 'An abject failure'

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said there were enough officers...

www.nbcnews.com

The Associated Press

Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said that...
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
Daily Mail

Uvalde elementary school teacher says she's traumatized after cops wrongly claimed that she'd propped the door open allowing the gunman, 18, inside where he slaughtered 21

An Uvalde elementary school teacher says she was traumatized and 'heartbroken' after police wrongly implied she enabled mass shooter Salvador Rolando Ramos to enter the school by leaving a door propped open. Police initially claimed Ramos had been able to enter Robb Elementary School, where he massacred 19 children and...
Daily Beast

Father of Uvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos Apologizes for School Slaughter

HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”
NBC News

NBC News

