Lee County, FL

Drone helps LCSO find missing elderly man

By Hannah Groves
 2 days ago
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit used a Matrice 300 drone to find a missing person on Monday.

The ESU responded to McNeff Road Monday night to give drone support in finding a missing elderly man.

Deputies found out that the man was on a golf cart in a heavily wooded area when the cart’s battery died.

The Matrice 300 Drone searched the surrounding wooded area and loated the man within minutes. The drone’s spotlight attachment helped deputies to get to him.

Deputies found him and took him to safety.

To watch the drone video, go to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

