Sports Betting Line
|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-168
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+142
|at MIAMI
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|San
|Francisco
|+102
|St. Louis
|-112
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|-104
|American League
|Toronto
|-134
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+114
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Detroit
|+128
|N.Y Yankees
|-146
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+124
|at MINNESOTA
|-147
|Cleveland
|+127
|Seattle
|-126
|at
|OAKLAND
|+108
|at LA ANGELS
|-205
|Kansas
|City
|+172
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|N.Y
|Mets
|+126
|Philadelphia
|-144
|at
|TEXAS
|+122
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Washington
|+114
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
