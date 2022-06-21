ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo Daviess County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately....

alerts.weather.gov

KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
krosradio.com

Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Boil order issued for at least 24 hours

A mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours has been issued for residents on 12th Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue in Silvis, according to a news release from the city. Once the boil order has been lifted, affected homes will be notified, the release says.
SILVIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Former Lee County Official killed in Earlville

A former Lee County Treasurer died in a crash in Earlville Monday afternoon. The announcement that John Fritts, of Dixon, died in the crash comes from the Friends of Bradley J. Fritts, social media page. John Fritz was managing Bradley Fritts's campaign for state rep. in the 74th District. The...
LEE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE FROM RPD: Major Accident Scene, Shuts Down A Busy Local Roadway

CRASH: Two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley. Serious injuries reported at this time. Please find an alternate route as the road is closed while we investigate. Updates will be posted when there are more details. Sources said they believed this may have been a possible police chase. They...
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Davenport chooses design firm for new riverfront park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Soon, the City of Davenport will have an idea of what to expect from a project years in the making. Depending on who you ask, plans to develop the riverfront started six years ago, or almost 20. Either way, the council made some progress on turning those plans into reality Wednesday, June 22nd.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Suspect in Moline bridge-path deaths objects to media coverage

The suspect in the double-fatal crash on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path in Moline does not want cameras in the courtroom during proceedings related to her case. An attorney for Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline, has filed a motion in Rock Island County Circuit Court, objecting to extended media coverage. Media outlets have for more than a decade been permitted to use video and still photography at trial and in pre-trial hearings with the consent of the presiding judge.
MOLINE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car crushed by trailer in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were reportedly hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a trailer tipped onto and crushed a car in a crash near the Spring Creek and Auburn Street cloverleaf, witnesses said. According to the owner of the car, his brother and his girlfriend took the vehicle without permission, and he reported it stolen. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

