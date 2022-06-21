ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devale Ellis on ‘Sistas’ Spinoff ‘Zatima’

By Cheddar
 2 days ago

Former NFL player turned actor Devale Ellis starred in Tyler Perry's "Sistas" as Zac and is preparing to return for the spinoff "Zatima." Ellis joined Cheddar News to talk about the series coming to BET+, his upcoming "Dead-Ass" podcast tour, and fatherhood.

