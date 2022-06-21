ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately....

alerts.weather.gov

KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
krosradio.com

Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hot temperatures and storm chances return Tuesday

Dangerous heat with heat indices over 100 will return Tuesday, and with the high hear and humidity, thunderstorms will also be possible as a cold front pushes in late in the day. The best chance for a strong storm or two will be along and southeast of a line from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
City
La Motte, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Bellevue, IA
City
Onslow, IA
City
Center Junction, IA
City
Wyoming, IA
City
Springbrook, IA
County
Jackson County, IA
State
Wyoming State
City
Monmouth, IA
County
Jones County, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar County breaks ground for new $8M 911 system

Leaders are celebrating in Cedar County Tuesday morning after they broke ground for the county's new 911 radio system. It's the county's most significant capital improvement project in more than 20 years. The state of the art communications system will make it easier for agencies to communicate. While the system...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

