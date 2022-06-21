ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Webb Whitfield

By Kevin The Editor
 2 days ago
Mr. Webb Whitfield

Mr. Webb Whitfield , age 82, of Rockmart, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Pearl in Dallas, GA.

Mr. Whitfield was born in Atlanta, GA on July 4, 1939, a son of the late William Webb Whitfield and the late Edna Velera Morrow Whitfield.

Rockmart has been home for Mr. Whitfield for the past twenty-one years moving from Powder Springs. He enjoyed wood working, working on cars, and dirt track racing. He was a member of Rockmart First Baptist Church, and he was a fifty-year mason as a member of the Dallas Lodge # 182 F&AM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbzsi_0gHsKR5J00

He was a tile setter and builder for many years. Mr. Whitfield was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Whitfield; sisters: Geraldine Teal, Elera Jones, and Mary McDonald.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Mary Whitfield; three sons: Tony and Cathy Whitfield of Trussville, AL, Brad and Shelly Whitfield of Rockmart, GA and Stacy and Susan Whitfield of Rockmart, GA; four grandchildren: Deidra (Jake) Herring of Trussville, AL, Jeff (Lauren) Whitfield of Dallas, GA, Cliff (Hunter) Worthen of Rockmart, and Justin (Josie) Whitfield of Rockmart; five great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Dixie, Lily, Rhett, and Ryman.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Foster and Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. Interment will follow in Rockmart Memorial Gardens with Dallas Lodge # 182 F&AM providing masonic graveside rites.

Pallbearers will include: Tony Crowe, Danny Ferguson, Eddie Mashburn, Greg McDonald, Jack Hernig, and Ronnie Johnson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also on Thursday from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Webb Whitfield.




