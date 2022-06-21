Former BGSU hockey player, Red Wings assistant Bylsma shifts benches in AHL

Dan Bylsma will man the bench for a new AHL team next season.

The Bowling Green State University hall of famer and former Detroit Red Wings assistant coach on Tuesday was named the first-ever head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, which will begin play this season in Palm Desert, Calif., as the 32nd franchise in the American Hockey League and an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

"We're excited to name Dan Bylsma the first head coach in Coachella Valley Firebirds history," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a news release. "The head coach of our AHL affiliate plays a critical role in developing future Kraken players.”

Bylsma spent last season as an assistant coach of the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, which sported players from the Kraken and Florida Panthers organizations. Charlotte won the Atlantic Division championship with a 42-24-5-1 record and were swept in the Atlantic Division finals by Springfield in three games in the postseason.

“The opportunity to become a head coach in the AHL with a new franchise [and] starting something from the ground up is exciting,” Bylsma, 51, told The Blade.

Seattle went 27-49-0-6 in its expansion season.

The 2015 BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee most notably rose as a head coach. He guided the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2009 Stanley Cup Final victory over Detroit. During his head coaching tenure with Pittsburgh, Bylsma took the Penguins to six straight playoff appearances through the 2013-14 season.

He went 252-117-32 with Pittsburgh, and then turned in a 68-73-23 mark in two seasons as Buffalo’s head coach from 2015-17. He spent three seasons on the bench as an assistant for Detroit. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach after the 2010-11 season.

Bylsma also led the United States to the bronze medal game in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He is one of 11 former BGSU hockey players to represent his respective country in the Olympics , and he is the lone coach to do so.

He played in 157 games at BGSU from 1988-92 and scored 87 points (37 goals, 50 assists) in his career as a Falcon. He was drafted by Winnipeg in the sixth round in 1989 and played five NHL seasons with Los Angeles and four with Anaheim from 1995-2004.

“Everyone involved with Falcon [hockey] is really excited to see Dan back behind the bench in a head coach role,” BGSU coach and Bylsma’s former Falcons teammate Ty Eigner said. “There is no doubt in our mind he will do a great job.”