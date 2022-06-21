ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

6-22-22 wisconsin elections head not concerned about intimidation

radioplusinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official says she isn’t worried about voter intimidation or partisan observers at the polls this fall....

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place

Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly gaveled in and out of a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in less than 30 seconds Wednesday afternoon, rejecting the governor’s call to discuss repealing Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, which does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Anticipating that the Republicans would […] The post Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Elections Administrator says ‘information’ can combat conspiracies ahead of midterms

The administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) said on Tuesday that as Wisconsin gears up for the fall 2022 election season, accurate information about how the state’s elections work is her best tool for combatting the conspiracy theories and attacks Republicans have subjected the system to since 2020.  Meagan Wolfe and Rock County Clerk […] The post Elections Administrator says ‘information’ can combat conspiracies ahead of midterms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
news8000.com

Wisconsin State Building Commission approves $71M in projects

MADISON (WKBT) – Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved approximately $71 million in projects. The funding tackles key projects across the state and addresses a backlog of deferred maintenance, the governor’s office said. “These projects are critical for modernizing our state’s infrastructure and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Intimidation#U S Senate
radioplusinfo.com

6-23-22 wisconsin republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state’s dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the nation. Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon. Assembly Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in 25 seconds. Wisconsin banned abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Senator Roger Roth: Gov Evers Must Take Action to Defend The Safety of Our Citizens

Just over a month ago, Politico obtained a first draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. While a leak of this nature is unprecedented in modern times and is sure to cause untold damage to the operation of the Court as an institution moving forward, the reaction to the preliminary opinion has exposed the radical left’s disdain for our republic’s institutions and norms.
WISCONSIN STATE
maciverinstitute.com

Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
MARQUETTE, WI
wxpr.org

A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Who is running for Wisconsin governor?

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Wisconsin will have an election this year to vote on who will be the new governor and lieutenant governor. But who are the candidates? When can you vote?. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters will first need to select a candidate to be a political party’s nominee during the Partisan Primary on August 9, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

New Elections Commission chair hopes to restore faith in Wisconsin elections

The recently-selected chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Monday he hopes to help restore voter's faith in the state's elections, while also declining to comment whether he thought President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Republican attorney Don Millis was appointed to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Is Wisconsin the most patriotic state in America?

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – As the 4th of July looms near, Americans are gearing up to show their patriotism. But where do the most patriotic people live? Which state ranks the highest? Is it Wisconsin?. According to a release from WalletHub, patriotism may be a little lower this year due...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy