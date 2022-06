VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A violent dispute in Vancouver has left one man in jail and another in the hospital in critical condition. Vancouver Police said just before 2:00 a.m. on June 21, they received a call from 33-year-old Jacob Cantrell who said that another man was breaking into his car with a shovel. Cantrell also admitted that he shot the man several times.

