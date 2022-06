Parents are hoping to finally put the nationwide 2022 baby formula shortage behind them this summer. The infant milk alternative — which has been thin on the ground for months on account of a two-pronged recall of Abbott Laboratories baby formula, not to mention increased demand and supply chain issues left over from early pandemic stockpiling — could trickle back onto shelves at retailers like Walgreens, Target, and CVS as early as July, according to the FDA Commissioner.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO