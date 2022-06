STRASBURG, Colo. — America’s grasslands are shrinking. These prairies cover one-third of the planet’s land surface, and an estimated 70% of them have degraded. But one local ranch is on a mission to bring back the grass. The Colorado-based nonprofit Savory Institute was gifted the West Bijou Ranch in Strasburg in 2017 to use as a test bed for a holistic land management strategy developed by the organization's founder, Allan Savory.

