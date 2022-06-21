ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-22-22 wisconsin’s johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S....

Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place

Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly gaveled in and out of a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in less than 30 seconds Wednesday afternoon, rejecting the governor’s call to discuss repealing Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, which does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Anticipating that the Republicans would […] The post Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
Senator Roger Roth: Gov Evers Must Take Action to Defend The Safety of Our Citizens

Just over a month ago, Politico obtained a first draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. While a leak of this nature is unprecedented in modern times and is sure to cause untold damage to the operation of the Court as an institution moving forward, the reaction to the preliminary opinion has exposed the radical left’s disdain for our republic’s institutions and norms.
6-22-22 wisconsin elections head not concerned about intimidation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official says she isn’t worried about voter intimidation or partisan observers at the polls this fall. During a Tuesday news conference, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said that her primary concern is combating misinformation about the elections process. Wolfe says misinformation isn’t necessarily a new problem for the clerks who oversee local elections, but as skepticism and conspiracies from 2020 continue to cast doubt on the elections process, her office is creating resources for local clerks to build trust and transparency in their communities. The top races in Wisconsin this year are for governor and U.S. Senate.
6-23-22 wisconsin republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state’s dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the nation. Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon. Assembly Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in 25 seconds. Wisconsin banned abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.
Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
Is Wisconsin the most patriotic state in America?

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – As the 4th of July looms near, Americans are gearing up to show their patriotism. But where do the most patriotic people live? Which state ranks the highest? Is it Wisconsin?. According to a release from WalletHub, patriotism may be a little lower this year due...
Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment

A school board in southeastern Wisconsin has rejected a book recommended for use in a 10th-grade accelerated English class due in part to concerns that it lacked “balance” regarding the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The Curriculum Planning Committee for the Muskego-Norway district, which serves about 5,000 students in Waukesha and Racine […] The post Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin. Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Inmates at Fox Correctional have access to more...
