CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a home in the 1000 block of Oakland Boulevard on Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Jeff Deeks, firefighters arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the back of the residence. The single female occupant got out of the home quickly and was taken to Southeastern Med for observation. The residence was badly damaged by the blaze, particularly the rear of the home.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO